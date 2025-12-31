Arizona State Star Dives Into Giant Cereal Bowl After TD In Wild Sun Bowl Moment

While stuffy traditionalists may disagree, there really is nothing better than the bowl season goofiness. It takes over college football come December, and, lucky us, we've got another great example of it in the Sun Bowl.

This year's edition saw the Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Duke Blue Devils, giving us a bowl game featuring more devils than a Slayer album cover.

But it's not just the "Sun Bowl," it's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. This means that everyone's favorite cereal-peddling Tiger was very much a part of the festivities, as was his part of a balanced breakfast he represents, Frosted Flakes.

Of course, this is a modern bowl game we're talking about, so it's not enough for Tony the Tiger to zipline onto the field from the roof of the stadium or do donuts in the endzone on an ATV. No, it has to be wackier than that. None of that is sufficiently wacky enough for the modern era of bowl games.

And that's why there was a giant bowl of frosted flakes on the sidelines.

Arizona State's Jalen Moss made a beeline for it after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter with ASU trailing 14-7.

It's a thing of beauty. I think we'd all get tired of this if every game there was some kind of sideshow happening, but for one month a year, it's the greatest.

I mean, how could you not love guys diving into an inflatable kiddie pool full of pretend cereal after taking one to the house? I bet there were even some Duke fans who had to admit that it was fun.

I love that bowl season has gotten more and more like some kind of fever dreams with the Master Chief from Halo handing out trophies, and toaster pastries sacrificing themselves to be consumed by the winning team.

Let's try to keep this going in '26.