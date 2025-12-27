Ripped Strawberry Pop-Tart Refuses To Die In Wild Twist To Iconic Pop-Tarts Bowl

There's still nothing like the Pop-Tarts Bowl...

When it comes to "fun" bowl games, there is nothing quite like the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

In the two years it has been held, it has proven to be the ultimate snack food circus side show in sports, and I mean that in the best way possible.

This year's game between the BYU Cougars and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets featured half a dozen edible Pop-Tarts mascots, including one with giant arms that could probably kick my ass and yours if he really wanted to.

It's a cliché to say that the European mind could never comprehend what we just saw… but I think it's probably true.

I mean, look at this!

The mascots could be seen doing their thing all along the sprinkled sidelines and end zone, but during halftime is when things got emotional.

This year's pastries inducted the two Pop-Tarts — Strawberry and Cinnamon Roll — who were thrown into a toaster and consumed by the winning team in the first two years the game has been held into a brand-new Ring of Honor.

I'm telling you there wasn't a dry eye in the house at Camping World Stadium.

Also, how badly do you want to eat a friggin' Pop-Tart right now?

Yeah, me too. I think that's the point.

And there were plenty of them to chow down on, from deep-fried toaster pastries to loaded Pop-Tarts and even Pop-Tarts nachos.

If you want somewhere to have your last hurrah before you start eating clean in the new year, the Pop-Tarts Bowl looks like the place to be.

But, of course, despite all the insanity around the game, there was still a matter of the game itself.

This was a good one and came down to the wire with Georgia Tech threatening to score a late go-ahead touchdown, but was picked off in the end zone to put this one on ice… I mean, "icing."

After that, it was time to see breakfast foods killed in a giant toaster, as is the Pop-Tarts Bowl way.

But there was a little bit of drama as the wildly-ripped strawberry protein Pop-Tart decided he wasn't ready to get toasted, leaving Cherry and Cookies 'n Cream to get devoured by the Cougars.

What a night in the City Beautiful.

It'll be fun to see how the Pop-Tarts Bowl tops itself next year.