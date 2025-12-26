Georgia Tech Scientists Attempt To Determine Nature's Best Pop-Tart In Hilarious Video

Georgia Tech is really leaning into the Pop-Tarts Bowl fun

While it's far from the Granddaddy of Them All — I mean, it's not even like the Great Uncle Thrice Removed of Them All — the Pop-Tarts Bowl has become appointment viewing every bowl season.

There's just nothing quite like watching a representative from the Big 12 clash with another from the ACC for the honor — no, the privilege of eating what was once a living, breathing Pop-Tart mascot.

This year's edition pits BYU against Georgia Tech. Of course, the Yellow Jackets are only in this game because Notre Dame decided to take its ball and go home after getting told, "Thanks, but no thanks," by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

But you know what? Good.

Because while Notre Dame couldn't be bothered to come to Orlando, pay respect to the airport Chili's before it's shuttered, and battle over Pop-Tarts, Georgia Tech is embracing the opportunity.

In fact, Georgia Tech turned its ̶e̶g̶g̶h̶e̶a̶d̶s̶ researchers loose to determine what is objectively the greatest flavor of Pop-Tart.

Could it be the original strawberry? The tried-and-true brown sugar and cinnamon? The utility player that is wild berry?

Or could a rare toaster pastry like the tantalizing Boston cream pie Pop-Tart pull off an upset for the ages?

Alright, so we didn't get an answer, but that was a very funny video, and hats off to Georgia Tech for embracing the goofiness of the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

And honestly, is there a bad Pop-Tart? The answer is yes: the one you eat right after you read the nutrition facts.

It's a bit tougher to enjoy that one.

So just don't do that, and every single one is a journey for the taste buds.

And speaking of which, check out some of the special grub that will be available on Saturday at Camping World Stadium.

Pop-Tarts waffle bowls are back by popular demand, and they'll be joined by newcomers like deep-fried Pop-Tarts (remember what I said about not reading nutrition facts), loaded Pop-Tarts, and even Pop-Tarts nachos.