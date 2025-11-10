Tony Romo Calls The Patriots 'DTF' On Broadcast, And The Internet Reacted Accordingly

Last week, we had Tony Romo moaning on the mic while watching Patrick Mahomes make a play, and this week, we have him calling the New England Patriots "DTF."

For those unaware, the acronym ‘DTF’ stands for ‘Down To Fu-k,’ at least in the real world, which of course makes zero sense whatsoever when describing a football team. With that being the case, Romo put his own spin on the acronym, explaining that it stands for details, toughness, and finish.

The moment came during the second quarter of the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Romo let it marinate for just a couple of seconds before laying out his definition of DTF; the man knew exactly what he was doing.

Jim Nantz replying back with, "That’s very close to what Vrabel tells ’em, too," and that the "T" is reserved for "technique" was hilarious as well.

As many pointed out on social media after Romo's bizarre callout, the acronym DTF came to fame years ago on MTV's ‘Jersey Shore’ reality show, which took over the lives of anyone between the ages of 15 and 30 at the time.

Social Media Reacts To Tony Romo Calling The Pats ‘DTF’

There is no denying that Romo has said some questionable things in the broadcast booth over the years, but to his credit, he does know how to get the NFL world talking. Sure, he'd probably rather trend on social media for saying something insightful on the broadcast, but hey, a headline is a headline.