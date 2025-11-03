Tony Romo Makes An Odd Grunting Sound During Chiefs-Bills: Was It A 'Shart'?

America is back to analyzing everything Tony Romo says or moans

Tony Romo had NFL fans on edge Sunday night during the Chiefs-Bills game.

At a point late in the first quarter as Josh Allen & Patrick Mahomes were being great and driving Tony crazy in a good way, the CBS announcer let out an odd grunting sound that left viewers stunned.

"In the beginning, he sounds like he’s holding in a shit, and at the end he sounds like he’s releasing it," one observer noted.

You make the call: What was going on here with Romo?

After a very quiet September and October where Romo and Jim Nantz were quiet due to calling inconsequential games, things sure heated up Sunday. It was dark at 5 p.m. and Americans were glued to their TV for the first real must-see late-window CBS game of the year.

That means viewers are laser-focused on everything Romo. "Tony Romo doodling aimlessly during live play is so infuriatingly stupid, just shut his f--king pen off please," one guy requested.

As for Tony calling a game featuring his two favorite NFL players to lust after, fans had an opinion on that.

The best part of watching Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen is listening to the existential dread in Tony Romo’s and Jim Nantz’s voices as they frantically try to blow both of them equally," another guy tweeted.

And finally:

"Tony Romo would be so good as a color commentator if he just didn’t speak," some guy named Chris tweeted.

In other words, America is back to hating Tony Romo and all is right in the world.

