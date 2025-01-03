Tommy Tuberville Criticizes 'Woke Corporations Bowing To Terrorists' After Sugar Bowl Coverage

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) had some harsh words for several corporations and their handling of the terrorist attack ahead of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. And he was absolutely justified in doing so.

Tuberville took aim at the CEO of Allstate Insurance, who gave a disgraceful speech ahead of the television broadcast. Tom Wilson blamed "divisiveness" while saying we need to do a better job of accepting people's "imperfections."

It was bizarre and off-putting and specifically avoided blaming the actual terrorist who killed 15 people by ramming a car through Bourbon Street.

ESPN, which broadcast the Sugar Bowl, then inexcusably avoided showing any of the displays of patriotism inside the stadium, or even the moment of silence honoring the victims. Tuberville said on Friday that he knows why both companies did what they did.

"It was my distinct honor to have coached in three Sugar Bowls during my coaching career. American sports, and especially college football, have always been a patriotic tradition that brings ALL AMERICANS together. Unfortunately, ESPN (who is owned by Disney) gave in to the woke mob last night by REFUSING to air the National Anthem and instead played a video of the Allstate CEO talking about ‘divisiveness.’ Yet, he failed to condemn the terrorist who brutally killed [14+] people," he said.

"This was a chance for us all to come together. But instead of honoring the innocent lives lost, these woke corporations bowed to terrorists."

Tuberville's Right About Issues With Woke Corporations

Allstate and ESPN/Disney are no different from any number of modern corporations that prioritize political correctness and virtue signaling to the left over all other considerations. One or both of them could have decided that it wasn't worth drawing attention to the fact that a terrorist had killed innocent people while flying an ISIS flag when they could lecture law-abiding Americans about "divisiveness."

ESPN clearly made a choice not to show the ceremonies, while laughably saying they'd lost track of time on the broadcast. What other explanation is there other than that they were uncomfortable with overt displays of patriotism and who it might offend?

Tuberville also pointed out that the 2024 election was a clear mandate against that very ideology. Something that ESPN and Allstate clearly didn't learn.

"November 5th was a mandate from the American people. Woke ideology lost. Get on board with America First or get out," he said.

In response, Allstate issued a statement to Fox News Digital that said Wilson's remarks were about "positivity in communities."

"To be clear, Allstate CEO Tom Wilson unequivocally condemns this heinous act of terrorism and violence in all forms. We stand with the families of the victims, their loved ones and the community of New Orleans. The reference to overcoming divisiveness and negativity reflects a broader commitment to fostering trust and positivity in communities across the nation," it said.

But what does that have to do with the very reason Wilson was speaking in the first place? The attack had nothing to do with negativity in communities, or divisiveness. It had to do with a man joining ISIS and becoming radicalized into murdering innocent people.

Why not just address the truth instead of dancing around it?

The obvious answer is because that's what "woke" companies do. Given the massive backlash against Allstate and ESPN, hopefully it's the last gasp of a rapidly disappearing ideology.