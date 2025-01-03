Clay Travis Goes Off On ESPN's Sugar Bowl Patriotic Censorship

ESPN has been rightfully criticized for its coverage of the pregame ceremonies of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Thursday evening. And OutKick's Clay Travis went after the network for its disastrous "mistake."

After the horrific terrorist attack that killed 15 people on Bourbon Street, there were several patriotic events planned for ahead of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Georgia Bulldogs.

And while the bowl organizers and participants handled honoring and remembering the victims and their families perfectly, ESPN completely failed its only job ahead of the game. Showing the television audience the pregame ceremony.

Clay Travis on OutKick The Show ripped into the broadcast network for refusing to show pro-American activities.

"The way that that audience responded, during the moment of silence, and then when Notre Dame ran on that field with that American flag, it was a moment that demonstrated American exceptionalism and refusal to allow the terrorists to win," Travis said. "It was a moment you didn't see if you watched on television.

That's important."

"They could have shown that national anthem," he continued. "They could have shown that United States flag. They could have shown Notre Dame running in, Marcus Freeman, right alongside the front of that team with a big old American flag. They could have shown that moment of silence, could have shown the Superdome coming together and chanting, ‘USA, USA, USA’ in the best possible response.

They didn't show any of it."

"They said they lost track of time," he said. "I don't buy it. They control the clock. They are in charge of it. They are the people who put the game on."

Travis pointed out that the SEC Network showed it, that somehow they were able to time their broadcast properly, but ESPN didn't. And it's because ESPN employees don't like displays of patriotism.

"ESPN employees, a lot of people hate America," he said. "And hate the American flag And actually want to be divisive and not bring people together."

ESPN's ‘Mistake’ Is And Was Inexcusable

There's no reasonable defense for ESPN not showing any of the pregame events. Not one. The network completely missed it.

As Travis pointed out, ESPN controlled the broadcast. It could have made time if it wanted to. And the SEC Network was able to do so, despite being affiliated with ESPN.

But the main broadcast channel didn't. And its excuses don't stand up to even the most basic scrutiny. And that leads to the obvious assumption that ESPN didn't want to show it, either out of distaste for displays of patriotism, or concern that showing it would inflame tensions towards terrorists.

Check out the full clip from Travis below: