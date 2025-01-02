Allstate CEO Blasted For Tone Deaf Statement Ahead Of Sugar Bowl

The 2025 Sugar Bowl between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Bulldogs was postponed one day after an ISIS-associated terrorist drove through a Bourbon Street crowd, killing 15 people.

The horrific attack understandably created a somber mood around what had been a highly anticipated game. Before the rescheduled game started on Thursday, organizers worked to honor the victims, with the crowd joining in a "USA" chant after the National Anthem.

READ: Sugar Bowl Honors Those Killed And Injured In New Orleans Terrorist Attack, 'USA' Chant Breaks Out

The pregame ceremonies were all handled with dignity and respect for the victims, as they should be. And then the CEO of Allstate came on the television broadcast and undid all of it with a profoundly tone-deaf statement that completely missed the mark.

Allstate CEO Makes Big Mistake With Tone-Deaf Lecturing

Thomas Wilson, who's been the CEO of Allstate since 2007, addressed the camera ahead of the game and instead of condemning terrorism, lectured the public about "divisiveness and negativity."

"Welcome to the Allstate Sugar Bowl," Wilson started. "Wednesday, tragedy struck the New Orleans community. Our prayers are with the victims and their families.

We also need to be stronger together, by overcoming an addiction to divisiveness and negativity. Join Allstate working in local communities all across America to amplify the positive, increase trust, and accept people's imperfections and differences. Together, we win."

That's it? That's the statement after a terrorist drove a car through a crowd of people? We need to "accept imperfections and differences?" The real threat we face is "an addiction to divisiveness and negativity?"

As OutKick founder Clay Travis noted, why did they not condemn terrorism?

That seems like the obvious thing to do after a terrorist attack, doesn't it?

The company turned off comments on its Instagram post with Wilson's statement, and their most recent posts from the summer have been ratioed into oblivion with frustrated viewers. And understandably so.

Allstate's pitiful statement exemplifies the problem with prolific corporate liberalism. They're so trained to view every event or interaction through the lens of progressive politics that they can't even condemn a universal evil. It's the same mentality that leads to calls to prevent "Islamaphobia" after attacks on Jews on college campuses.

It's a lot harder to organize against an insurance company in the same way that conservatives fought back against Bud Light or Target. But Allstate sure deserves it.