Sugar Bowl Honors Those Killed And Injured In New Orleans Terrorist Attack, 'USA' Chant Breaks Out

After the horrendous terror attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Wednesday, the Sugar Bowl honored those who were injured and lost their lives on Thursday afternoon before kickoff between Georgia and Notre Dame.

This was going to be an emotional setting for everyone attending the game, and for those who were protecting the Superdome in the aftermath of the attack. If there's one thing that this country knows how to do, it's rally around each other during times of distress.

During the pre-game ceremony, there was a moment of silence held for those affected in the terrorist incident, as Georgia and Notre Dame fans then came together for a loud ‘USA, USA’ chant, which was a moment that brought some in attendance to tears.

The Sugar Bowl rolled out a massive American flag during the national anthem, as the crowd sang together in beautiful harmony. What this moment proved was that, no matter the circumstances, we can come together as a country to rally for those who are suffering. In this case, there were fourteen people that did not come home on Wednesday morning, following a night of celebration to ring in the New Year.

As for the teams, Georgia did hold a walk-through on Wednesday night at the Superdome, while Notre Dame decided to hang around the team hotel and hold meetings in the ballroom. Both teams took the field to a thunderous ovation from each group of fans.

Security Measures Ramped Up Outside Superdome

There was a noticeable difference in police presence and security outside the Superdome on Thursday afternoon. Authorities setup additional checkpoints, while also using water barriers to prevent traffic from moving within a certain perimeter of the venue.

This was obviously not like other games, but will be a present during the Super Bowl that will take place next month in New Orleans.

For most, the extra security measures were a welcome scene, giving fans an extra sense of protection as they entered the stadium to enjoy an afternoon of college football.

Security was a top priority for Sugar Bowl officials, with the FBI, homeland security, New Orleans police and other law enforcement agencies roaming the perimeter. Traffic was blocked for those looking to park around the stadium,

As for the game itself, with the city still on-edge following the attack on Wednesday morning, it was a great sign to see both teams take the field Thursday afternoon.

Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the horrific events that occurred in New Orleans.