Tommy DeVito Finds A New Home In New England (And Possibly His Agent’s Basement)

'Tommy Cutlets' is headed to the Patriots as the team's third-string QB.

When the New York Giants cut Tommy DeVito, we all shed a tear.

Not because we'd be deprived of his extraordinary quarterbacking, of course. But because we'd miss his chicken cutlets, his pasta sauce commercials and his "Mama Mia" hands.

But fear not, lovers of mediocre football players and unapologetic Italian stereotypes! Because "Tommy Cutlets" is back. He's been claimed off waivers by the Patriots. And his agent, Sean Stellato — yes, THAT agent — says he's ready to bring all the things we love about DeVito to his new home in New England.

"There’ll be frozen cutlets filling up the freezer," Stellato told People this week, "[his mom will] make sure he has all her homemade sauces and all that other good stuff as well."

Foxborough won't know what hit it.

DeVito was cut by the Giants on Tuesday after a very crowded offseason quarterback room pushed him out. The Giants added Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart this offseason, leaving no room for the local legend who once led them to three-straight wins as an undrafted rookie after both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor went down.

His 2024 campaign was less glamorous — two starts, both losses. But DeVito still holds a special place in fans' hearts. As far as third-stringers go, anyway.

Now, he joins the Patriots QB room behind Drake Maye and veteran Josh Dobbs. That’s not a starting gig, but Stellato is treating it like a golden opportunity.

"Storied franchise, six World Championships," he said. "Josh McDaniel is one of the best offensive-minded quarterback coaches in the history of the game... A guy that developed Tom Brady, developed Jimmy Garoppolo."

One of those things is not like the other, but sure.

As for the logistics of his move north? That’s still being sorted out. Stellato joked that DeVito might move into his own basement in Massachusetts, and said DeVito’s parents — who famously attended every practice and game in New Jersey — are already planning the four-and-a-half-hour drive.

"They’re a big FaceTime family," he added.

And while the Patriots might not be getting a future Hall of Famer (or even a Pro Bowler) out of DeVito, Stellato is confident they’re getting something else.

"They've got a lot of passionate football fans that they set a precedent and a benchmark to win," he said. "There’s a standard to be a New England Patriot. I think Tommy talks and understands that language."

So the man, the myth, the December 2023 Giants legend is headed to Foxborough. Let’s just hope New England is ready for all the sauce he’s bringing with him.

(Man, that was so corny. Forgive me.)