Giants Cut Tommy DeVito: Farewell to “Tommy Cutlets" and Mama Mia Hands

NFL teams are having to make some (mostly) tough decisions this week as they trim their training camp rosters down to the 53 fellas who will start the season for them.

Hearts will be broken. Dreams will be crushed. Bank accounts and weekend schedules will be a bit emptier.

One of those let go was now-former New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito.

DeVito started in just 12 games over his two seasons with the G-Men and was 3-5 as a starter. So, in a QB room that now includes the promising Jaxson Dart, the always fun to watch Jameis Winston, and even Russell Wilson.

It seemed as though DeVito was always going to be the odd man out for the team in which he was, at least culturally, a perfect fit.

It was fun to see the match made in heaven that was the pairing of a New York team and the most Italian-est person aside from a guy in a Sopranos t-shirt celebrating Columbus Day by cramming gabagool in his face.

Here are some of the things I'll miss about DeVito.

Mama Mia Hands Celebrations

The best thing about watching the Tommy DeVito excitement was the cartoonish levels of Italian-ness not typically seen outside of a Mario Bros. video game, and that was always on display when DeVito found the endzone.

That unfortunately wasn't a ton — he threw for 8 touchdowns and used le gambe for one rushing touchdown — but when he did, you'd better believe those "Mama Mia" hands were coming out.

This celebration had some serious legs. How often do you see a guy who's only been in 12 games having not only a signature celly, but one that gets mocked by the opposition?

I'll tell you: not often, but it happened to Tommy DeVito when Baker Mayfield went more "Mama Mia" than my mom's car stereo player in 2008 after that movie version of Mama Mia came out.

Good times.

The Fact That Tom DeVito's Agent Was Even A Real Guy

When the Tommy DeVito hype train started up in 2023, the moment that made me think, "Oh, this really is going to be a thing," was when we got our first look at DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato.

Seeing him dressed like that while jawing on the phone during warm-ups was nothing short of art. I'm sure at least a couple of linebackers saw this and had at least a fleeting fear that they might end up getting whacked if they broke through the Giants' offensive line and buried DeVito through the MetLife Stadium turf.

Stellato became a character in his own right (shocking, I know), and some of his dealings caused a bit of a headache for the Passing Paisano, which led to Stellato taking a bit of a backseat.

But man, what a side-character he was.

The Inevitable Pasta Sauce Endorsement

Of course, as the Tommy DeVito legend grew, endorsements were sure to come. The QB filed for a trademark for his nickname "Tommy Cutlets," which he planned to use on all kinds of stuff.

But then, the planets aligned, and DeVito endorsed Rao's pasta sauce.

It was the most perfect endorsement since DeColdest Crawford started hawking air conditioners.

If that doesn't make you want to go make some lasagna, I'm not sure what will.

We Missed Out On A Show Between DeVito And Jameis Winston

While we're on the topic of food, I think one of the biggest shames about DeVito getting the boot (which is ironic, because Italy is shaped like one of those) is that we don't get to see him and Jameis Winston yukking it up on the sidelines while Jaxson Dart does the real work out on the field.

I mean, these two were going to be electric together.

I mean, someone has to stand there and feed Jameis Ws, and if Dart is busy, that sounds like a job for Tommy Cutlets.

But nope. Just cause something would be funny doesn't mean it's a smart move from a team perspective.

The business of football can be brutal that way.

…

Hopefully, he gets another shot, but Tommy DeVito the Cardinal or Tommy DeVito the Panther just doesn't give off the same Jersey Shore vibes as "Tommy Cutlets, the Giant."