Tomi Lahren Unloads On Nike Over Alleged Transgender Study Funding

It's been over two weeks since OutKick published its first report on the youth transgender athlete study allegedly funded by sports apparel giant, Nike. Since then, the company has been virtually silent about its role.

Despite contacting Nike over a dozen times since the initial report, OutKick has only received one comment from a Nike executive who refused to go on the record. The executive told us that the study "was never initialized" and "is not moving forward." But what exactly does that mean? Unfortunately, Nike has not provided any clarity.

On Tuesday, OutKick host Tomi Lahren joined Harris Falkner on Fox News and Lahren unloaded on the sports apparel giant for its alleged role in funding a study on transgender youth while refusing to answer any questions about it.

"Nike's a mess. And, if all of this is true about funding these trans studies, this is worse than [partnering with Colin] Kaepernick; this is worse than the Bud Light debacle; this is the worst thing we've seen for a company… in my lifetime," Lahren said.

"I hope people understand what these allegations are in this [study] funding. It means that they are essentially testing young boys, and seeing if they transition them, if they use puberty-blockers and other hormone therapies, if they can essentially debilitate young male athletes to the point where they won't have an advantage over female athletes," Lahren continued.

"This is going to have lasting implications in these young people's lives and all for what? To try to normalize the trans-athlete conversation and try to excuse or legitimize boys competing against girls? That's really what these studies are going towards."

Lahren concluded by saying what OutKick and others, including Rep. Burgess Owens, have been saying all along: come clean, Nike. Did you fund this study? If so, why? If not, why not say that?

"Nike needs to be honest. If they really do believe in this research, they need to be really honest and forthright about why they believe it," Lahren said. "Tell your consumer, tell your customer, because nothing about this is okay."