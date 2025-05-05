Rep. Burgess Owens Torches Nike Allegedly Funding Trans Study: 'Child Abuse'

Two weeks ago, OutKick published its first report on the youth transgender athlete study allegedly funded by sports apparel giant, Nike. Since then, the company has been virtually silent about its role.

Despite contacting Nike over a dozen times since the initial report, OutKick has only received one comment from a Nike executive who refused to go on the record. The executive told us that the study "was never initialized" and "is not moving forward." But what exactly does that mean? Unfortunately, Nike has not provided any clarity.

On Monday, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) posted a comment on X about Nike's alleged role: "If Nike funded experiments on young children to justify putting boys in girls’ sports, the American people deserve answers. If this is true, it’s not just wrong — it’s pure evil. Time to speak up Nike," Owens wrote.

OutKick reached out to Nike about Burgess' comment to see if the company was finally willing to go on the record about their alleged role in funding a study on youth transgender athletes. Once again, Nike did not respond to our request.

However, Rep. Owens did respond to OutKick's request for additional comment.

"If Nike is funding experiments on children — puberty blockers, injecting hormones, sterilizing, and stunting growth — they are no better than the monsters who backed the inhumane studies of the Tuskegee Experiment," Owens said in a statement to OutKick. "This is not science; it’s child abuse."

You hear that, Nike? If you're funding studies on transgender youths, you need to explain yourself. Why won't you tell the American people exactly what your role is in all of this? We're still waiting.