Tom Brady A Surprise Participant In Las Vegas Raiders Formal Interview With Fernando Mendoza

Brady surprised Mendoza with phone call during Raiders interview as quarterback seeks mentorship from 'greatest of all time'

INDIANAPOLIS – The idea the Las Vegas Raiders are going to do anything other than select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL draft isn't drying in concrete yet, but the foundation is laid and the fact Tom Brady has a say in the matter makes the union much more likely.

That's because Brady sees a little bit of his younger self in Mendoza, a Raiders source told OutKick this week at the combine. Because Brady sees a player that doesn't have a classic elite skill set of a great thrower or speedy duel-threat scrambler.

But Mendoza is a winner, something that cannot be denied of a player who just won the Heisman Trophy and the national championship.

He's also a worker.

And a player who has been developing in small but undeniable increments since high school, and knows he has much further to go.

Mendoza Obsessed With Football

"I just think the margins are so small, and if you obsess over the small details, it gives you a small edge," Mendoza said Friday. "And that's how you're able to jump and improve and able to get better than the competition – especially when they're talking about like, nutrition for example, or your discipline.

"If you're disciplined and are able to stay consistent, you're able to rise in the rankings. That's something I've really prided myself on, whether I was at [the University of California], whether I was at Indiana … Look at the national quarterback rankings. I was like the 134th quarterback when I came out with my own class in high school.

"And I was raw. And that was a true ranking. I was a raw prospect, I was terrible. So, it's all about small wins every day and it's all about discipline."

You don't think Brady loves this? It basically describes University of Michigan or 199th NFL draft pick Tom Brady.

The Brady-Mendoza Connection Looms

Brady and Mendoza haven't met in person. They haven't engaged in any long conversation.

But when Mendoza walked into his formal interview with the Raiders this week, Brady had a surprise for him.

"I walked in the formal interview with the Raiders, I was able to say a brief, ‘Hi,’ on the phone to Brady," Mendoza said. "So, that was very special to me. I look forward to meet(ing) him in person one day and learn from him."

Mendoza said he would love the chance to be mentored by Brady. To learn from Brady.

"That opportunity would be fantastic," he said. "Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin. And to have the opportunity to be mentored by him, it would mean so much. And especially to learn, I'm all about learning. So, from Day 1, it would be a long journey, but to potentially have a mentor like that, it would be pretty impressive and I'd be pretty grateful."

It is unclear if Brady listened to the entire Mendoza interview with the Raiders. Even if he didn't, he'll get a chance to watch it on tape.

And, yes, it was a job interview.

Mendoza Meets With Raiders

Raiders made Mendoza work by teaching him a play, giving him nuances about the play, and then asking him to basically regurgitate that information back to them.

"It was a fantastic interview," Mendoza said. "Coaching staff was in there. We went over some of previous plays. We drew some plays on the board. I thought it was a fantastic meeting. I know they have the prospective No. 1 pick, but anything can happen in the draft. I'm just excited for the opportunity and whatever team drafts me, I'm going to give them everything I got to them."

Because the Raiders might be tempted move out of the No. 1 spot in a trade that might bring them two or three high picks in return – unlikely for multiple reasons but possible – they might thus pass on Mendoza.

And how would that make Mendoza feel, knowing that a team badly in need of a young starting quarterback, decided he wasn't worth the pick. What would he say to that team that passes on him?

"Nothing," Mendoza said, "There's so many great players in this draft. Whatever team drafts me, I'm grateful, whether it's the No. 1 pick or the 199th pick."

You don't think the Raiders love that answer? It shows humility and none of the outrage we've seen from past prospects who promise to make a team pay for passing on him, which sometimes they do, but often they don't.

Mendoza Sounds A Lot Like Brady

The Raiders, by the way, obviously need a quarterback. But they're sorely lacking leadership as well. They're a team that may or may not be with Maxx Crosby this season, depending on whether they trade him or not.

Quick, name another leader on that team …

Mendoza would fit that void because he understands the role.

"I believe an NFL franchise to lead it, you need equity," he said. "And there's two ways to build equity: No. 1 you have to play well. And that's where all my focus goes in – football, football, football. If you want to lead, you have to play well.

"And then you got to have the respect of your teammates – through work ethic, through your leadership, through your tenacity, the way you respond to mistakes. And so those are all things I work on."

Sounds a lot like Tom Brady circa 2001.