Tom Brady Admits He Regrets Doing Netflix Roast, Describes It As A Parenting Failure

It has been one year since Tom Brady sat on a stage and allowed celebrities and some of the most famous comedians in the country to eviscerate him in Netflix's ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time.’ Roasts are meant to be uncomfortable, and Brady's certainly was, but despite the fact that he has been in the spotlight for decades, being made fun of in front of the entire world wasn't easy for him or his family.

Brady recently joined Logan Paul on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast and was directly asked if he regretted doing the roast with Netflix. The former NFL quarterback explained that he initially didn't have any sort of issues or feelings of disappointment about the event, as he didn't take any of the jabs thrown his way personally.

That changed when he talked to his children.

"When you were in that moment, in that theater that night at the Forum, it was electric. It was crazy. We got done, everybody was on cloud nine," Brady began. "I think that moment I’ll never forget. And then I’ll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day. I felt like a stake through the heart, understandably."

Brady went on to say that his kids asked him "what was the point?" of the roast explaining that his children are protective of him and his now ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner specifically described the roast as a parent "fu-k up," and one of those moments where you don't realize you may have done something bad until it's far too late.

Brady and Bündchen were married for more than 10 years before calling it quits in 2022. At the time of the roast, Bündchen's new relationship with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, was relatively fresh, which added to her reported disappointment with the event and timing of it all.