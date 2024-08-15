Tom Brady Occasionally Still Talks About Coming Out Of Retirement

There's an adage in sports that makes the point that anyone talking about retirement before they've left the game has basically already retired in their mind. Well, perhaps the opposite is true with Tom Brady.

Brady just turned 47-years-old. He retired after the 2022 NFL season. He has not played a game since Jan. 16, 2023.

Brady ‘Something To Deal With’

But despite missing all of last season, not being in any offseason program or training camp this year, and preparing for a new job as a game analyst for FOX's top game of the week, Brady still sometimes ponders playing again.

Coming out of retirement.

Perhaps that's why, on one of his recent vlogs on YouTube, he says he still keeps in shape.

"I just want to make sure all those young bucks in the NFL know," Brady says, "that if I still want to come out of retirement, they still got something to deal with."

Tom Brady Hasn't Dismissed A Return

This, granted, is not Tom Brady announcing a return to the game. But it's a clear sign he has not totally dismissed the notion out of hand.

Multiple people at times in his company say the former quarterback has occasionally mentioned coming back and, specifically, being physically capable of coming back if he wishes.

He apparently sometimes says this in "a half-joking manner," one person said, but Brady does not reject the idea as impossible.

So, if a player who talks of retirement before he quits is retired in his mind, is it also true a player who's retired talking of playing again wants to play again in his mind?

Only Brady knows for sure if that applies to him. And he's not saying publicly.

(It should be noted he's never completely rejected the possibility publicly, either).

49ers Tried To Lure Brady

There is practically no circumstance in which Brady will be playing in the NFL at the start of the regular season. Even if he wanted to, there are dozens of reasons that cannot happen at this time, even if it does make sense for at least one team to covet him.

Brady has gone so far as to show no desire to play an entire season, based on his rejection of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 offseason, when coach Kyle Shanahan admittedly tried recruiting Brady to join the team.

But none of that completely closes all doors.

There is one scenario that Brady has never rejected, publicly or privately, and perhaps that's because he sees it as an option.

If a very good team, one clearly playoff bound, were to suddenly lose its starting quarterback and need a lifeline to stay on a Super Bowl season arc, that might be an opening for Brady.

Again, it's not probable because Brady would require the right team in the right circumstances. And that would have to include the right timing.

A Shot At Another Ring For Brady?

But, say, a Super Bowl contender suddenly loses its quarterback in late November or December? That typically spells the end of any championship hopes for most teams.

But not if Brady comes out of retirement. Not if he's convinced to make an attempt at an eighth Super Bowl ring.

There are multiple teams – the 49ers, the Dolphins, the Cowboys, perhaps the Lions and Chiefs – that would have that conversation in-house if they lost their starting quarterback late this season.

And, if presented with an opportunity, Brady would have to decide if he's able to ramp up in time to help make a difference in the playoffs. He'd have to decide how the lure of playing again would affect his family, his multiple business ventures and his legacy.

It would be a fascinating scenario to witness.

And it's one that cannot be dismissed with any certainty because Brady at times still ponders playing.