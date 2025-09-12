Tom Brady 'Absolutely Loves' What He Saw From Vikings Rookie J.J. McCarthy In Comeback Win

The greatest quarterback in NFL history is already very impressed with rookie Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy led a spectacular comeback win for the Vikings over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, shrugging off a slow start to finish with a phenomenal fourth quarter.

After struggling in the first half, McCarthy completed six of seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Then rushed for a 14-yard TD that provided the winning margin. And in the process, he showed off some emotion and intensity that impressed his teammates, coaches, and none other than Tom Brady.

Brady joined Colin Cowherd and "The Herd" this week to talk about what he noticed from McCarthy's debut, and suffice to say, the NFL legend was excited about the poise and leadership he displayed.

Tom Brady Thinks J.J. McCarthy Can Build On Emotion

"I absolutely love it when I see that type of emotion," said Brady about McCarthy in the fourth quarter. "I think it brings you to kind of a higher level of focus. Stands in there, takes a hit, makes a great throw. That game is all about emotional being at kind of a feverish pitch, but also controlled."

Speaking about his poise under pressure, Brady added "I love that aspect of his game. He's just got to keep that going for a long time. That, I believe, is part of your conditioning and that ability to elevate your teammates as well in those big moments."

It's not just the intangibles, the "leadership" that can be elevated by emotion, Brady said, it's on-field performance. And he sees a bit of himself in McCarthy, though he was less demonstrative with it.

"I think it brings you to a kind of higher level of focus," Brady said. "Stands in there, takes a hit, makes a great throw and that game is all about emotional being at kind of a feverish pitch, but also controlled. I could get there emotionally in a way that probably didn't look like it on my face. I think J.J. just expresses that a little bit more."

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke about it too, saying the whole sideline was feeding off the effort and growth McCarthy demonstrated.

"That was an eruption a little bit of our sideline and kind of what was keeping it together kind of let out in that moment," O'Connell said. "It was big-time to see the team. They voted him a captain. They clearly see something in him. We do as well. This is one game. He did an unbelievable job leading this team back to win. It was a total team effort. But we will use this as a major, major growth moment, and we've got a short week and got to get ready to go."

"I love seeing that from a Michigan man," Brady concluded.

The Vikings play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, hoping to build on the impressive debut.