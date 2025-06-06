Tom Brady Has No Interest In Tearing Players Down While In The Booth

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL, so he knows a thing or two about the pressures of playing that position. That’s why, when he’s in the Fox Sports broadcasting booth, he has no interest in tearing quarterbacks down.

In an interview with Complex Sports, Brady had a discussion about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes . Brady has helped broadcast several of his games as an analyst, and in each one he has deliberately avoided being harsh with his words about his play.

"How can I throw shade at someone who’s as amazing as he is?" Brady told Complex Sports. "I know what he’s been through. And I think the one position that I’m in now as a broadcaster, I do feel responsibility, A, to tell the fans what I see and be honest and upfront about everything. But also realize that what these guys are doing on the field is extremely difficult."

That was Brady’s approach in Year 1 of his deal with Fox, and he has no desire to change that anytime soon. Furthermore, that approach will apply to all players, not just the guys under center.

"You realize it’s not about this harsh critique, and that’s really not what it’s all about anyway," Brady continued. "To me, it’s more about, let’s point out the greatness of these individual players. Have fun. Enjoy it. Entertain a little bit. And really try to educate people a little bit. But that’s what I want to do on TV. And thought it was a great season because I’ve got a great team at Fox. And we’re going to keep building on the success we had in Year 1."