Tom Brady Goes On 'Fox & Friends' To Share Insight On Super Bowl LIX

NFL legend and NFL on Fox broadcaster Tom Brady appeared on "Fox & Friends" to discuss the Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

In years past, the Chiefs have relied on a high-octane offense to carry them deep into the postseason. However, the team’s philosophy has changed, and they have relied more heavily on their excellent defense - led by Steve Spagnuolo - to carry them to victory. Brady knows all about how good Spagnuolo is, having faced him many times during his playing days (including in a Super Bowl XLII loss). He knows first hand just how much of a challenge the Eagles’ offense faces against his unit.

"There are so many unique blitz in different alignments and how Coach Spagnuolo calls the game, you have to be on high alert if you’re the Eagles offensive line in the quarterback, he’s gonna put a lot of pressure on (the offensive line) to be right in their communication all the time and I’m sure there’s gonna be plenty of times where those blitzes are gonna be really successful," Brady said. "They’re gonna get to (Eagles quarterback Jalen) Hurts and he’s gotta make good decisions with the ball."

While Philadelphia certainly faces a big challenge on that side of the ball, Brady also knows that they won’t be intimidated by the moment. He highlighted that teams that make it to the Super Bowl often prepare for these moments long before the season began.

"Preparation didn’t start for these teams you will play after the AFC and NFC championship games, they started in the summertime 6-7 months ago when these teams came together they had a belief that they would be here in this moment, and that’s ultimately what they’re preparing for and that’s what championship organizations are all about," Brady said. "You don’t wait for big moments for them to become big moments. You live those moments every day like they are big moments so you’re prepared when the moment arises."

Because the teams have done so much work to get to this point, Brady said that players on both teams should prioritize being focused on what they must do to emerge victorious. That formula certainly worked for Brady, who won a mind-boggling seven of the 10 Super Bowls he played in.

"This experience ultimately comes down to what you do on game day. What they remember from this week will ultimately be the game and all these other things are great, but do everything you can to not let anything get in the way of your preparation. From now up until game time, there’s a lot of things that can distract you or take your mind away from what ultimately the goal is, and the goal is to go out here and win the game whatever it takes for however long it takes," Brady said.

One of the biggest storylines heading into this game is whether or not the referees actually favor the Chiefs with most of their calls. While it seemed that way in the AFC Championship game, Brady thinks this narrative is a load of nonsense.

"These refs are out there trying to make decisions in a split second and they’re gonna call what they see and these guys are some of the most professional people on the field," Brady said. They just wanna go out and do a good job like everybody else. Sometimes, the calls go your way, sometimes they don’t. In the end, over the course of a 140 play-game on both sides of the ball, the players have plenty of opportunities to go out there and make an impact on the game."

Wise words from the best to ever do it. He will call the game alongside Kevin Burkhardt, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on Fox.