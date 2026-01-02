Tom Brady Hoists The Stanley Cup, Which Is Actually Cooler Than Spending New Year's With Alix Earle

I mean, the Cup trumps everything, right?

Tom Brady has spent plenty of time with the Lombardi Trophy, but it's not every day that one gets the opportunity to pick up the most famous trophy in sports, the Stanley Cup.

Heck, maybe it even trumps plans with a certain superstar influencer…

The former Patriots and Buccaneers signal caller turned Fox NFL commentator has been in the news a bunch while rumors swirl that he's seeing Alix Earle, one of the biggest influencers to ever influence.

It would take a lot to pull a fella away from a day on a yacht or a night of bottle service with a *Jerry Lewis voice* LAAAAAADYYYYY on as much of a heater as Earle is on, but do you know what can?

A fantasy football draft with the bros, but also the Stanley Cup.

Tough to toss that trophy from boat to boat, eh, Tom?

That's such a cool photo, and to me it shows just how much "aura," as the kids say, that the Stanley Cup has.

When I was a kid, I was scared to touch the Stanley Cup because doing so would mean I'd never win it. But now that I'm 30 and my shot at winning it is just about zero (never zero, though; if anyone needs a smooth skating defenseman with a crisp breakout pass, hit me up), I just want to hoist it.

I'm not even sure I want to say what plans I would cancel if the opportunity to lift the Stanley Cup arose, because it might get me in some trouble at home.

All I'll say is it rhymes with "shmoneyshmoon."

Hey, only because it's the Cup…

Looks like the GOAT is on hand to take in a very important hockey game between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers given the logjam in the standings.

While I'm not sure what temps in the high-sixties will do to the ice, that sounds like perfect weather to catch a bit of outdoor puck.

And to take Lord Stanley's Cup for a spin.