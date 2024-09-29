Tom Brady Savagely Roasts Baker Mayfield On FOX Broadcast After His 'Stressed Out' Claim

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield made some head-scratching comments earlier this month when he claimed that Tom Brady made his teammates feel "stressed out" during his time in Tampa Bay.

Brady made his return to Tampa Bay this Sunday to call the Bucs' game against the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX, and the future Hall of Famer was sure to throw a jab in Mayfield's direction. The FOX broadcast did not shy away from the situation, either, as it was specifically brought up with a graphic and all early on in the contest.

"The building was a little bit different with Tom in there. Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment, so I think everybody was pretty stressed out," Mayfield claimed earlier this month. "They wanted me to come in, be myself, bring the joy back to football for guys who weren’t having as much fun."

Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl in 2020 and also happens to be the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, and he used that aura to his advantage in his response to Mayfield.

"I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings,'' Brady said. "This wasn’t daycare... If I was going to have fun, I was going to Disneyland with my kids. There’s a way to approach this game and it’s with the right mindset to push teammates."

Based on Brady's comments, one may assume that there is a bit of bad blood between he and Mayfield, but the two caught up on the field before kickoff on Sunday and appeared to be all smiles.

While Brady continues to find his stride in the broadcast booth early this season, nobody can argue that moments like this from him are incredibly entertaining.