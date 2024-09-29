Donald Trump Is A Big Fan Of Tom Brady As A FOX NFL Broadcaster, Shares Opinion With OutKick's Clay Travis

Clay Travis may have spoken with Donald Trump at the Georgia - Alabama game in Tuscaloosa, but college football wasn't the only topic of discussion between the former President and OutKick's founder. The two touched on several areas outside and inside the sports world, including Tom Brady's new NFL broadcasting gig at FOX Sports.

Everyone seems to have already formed an opinion about Brady in the booth despite him having only worked a handful of games this season, and while opinions of Brady are a mixed bag, Trump is a big-time fan of the future Hall of Famer as a broadcaster.

"I think he's done really well. And I think he'll do really well. He's a winner, he's a champion," Trump said when asked by Travis about Brady's performance this season. "And, there are a lot of people that are jealous of him, so they're always going to say, no matter how well he does, they'll stay as negative as they can. I think he's doing fantastically well."

The former President didn't just stop there when offering up his opinions about the NFL, he also explained that he is not a huge fan of the new kickoff rules introduced this season.

"I don't know what they're doing with the kickoff return in the NFL. And I don't want to get involved in controversy, of course, but it looks so bad. And I noticed that they hadn't' done that in college, and they shouldn't do it," Trump said. "And I think the NFL should go back. And maybe it is a little bit more dangerous, but I doubt that it's any more dangerous. It's football."

As for Brady, he's set to be on the call for Sunday's contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida, and it should be fascinating to watch him dissect one of his former teams from inside the booth.