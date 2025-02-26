Tkachuk Brothers Tell Kelce Brothers They Kept Their Plans For 4 Nations Brawl A Secret From Family

Team USA may not have gone home with a 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, but the team did give us the most memorable moments of the NHL's smash-hit best-on-best international tournament, and that was the series of game-opening fights in the preliminary round against Canada started by Americans Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk and JT Miller.

That 9-seconds of game clock is already legendary, and while all three of these guys are household names in hockey households, it made "Tkachuk" a household name in households where they still aren't 100% sure how to pronounce it.

This has led to a slew of media appearances including a Tonight Show appearance for Matthew, and on Wednesday, the Tkachuks appeared as guests on the New Heights podcasts, hosted by fellow superstar athlete brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce.

There, the Tkachuks gave more details on the now-legendary brawl.

Somewhat famously by this point, it's been documented that the idea to start the game with a fight — a smart move given that Team USA was on the road in Montreal — stemmed from a group chat.

But their family had no clue what was coming.

"Nobody knew, and honestly it didn’t even cross our minds that we didn’t tell anybody in our family," Brady said, per The New York Post. "We were debriefing after the game with the fam and of course everybody was so excited."

Of course, the first person to sniff out what was coming was their old man, Keith Tkachuk, a USA hockey legend who had more than a few fights in his day.

"I guess my dad saw right off the draw Matthew going back with his one glove off, and he tapped my mom and he’s like, ‘You don’t really know what’s coming, but it’s happening,'" Brady explained. "She’s like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Then the whistle (blew) and the gloves came off, and I guess she was just — my mom doesn’t really handle it too well. She’s accepted that’s kind of who we are as players, but I think on that stage, she was pretty nervous."

I guess even having that many top-tier puglisists in the family, it's still hard for Ma Tkachuk to get used to it.

Speaking of which, the brothers also dished on who out of the three of them, including their dad, would win in a fight,

"I would go Brady, my dad, me; one, two, three," Florida Panthers star Matthew said.

Travis Kelce asked Brady who would win in a fight, him or his dad, and while Brady conceded his dad would have him on the mental side of a bout, Matthew said he was taking Brady all day.