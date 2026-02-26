Tkachuk Brothers Break Down Jack Hughes' Stunning Golden Goal For Team USA

The Tkachuks had a front row seat for one of he biggest goals in USA Hockey history

Jac Hughes' Golden Goal that gave Team USA its first Olympic gold in 46 years is going to be watched, rewatched, and analyzed for a long, long time.

Hell, I don't think I've stopped replaying it since it happened.

However, not too many people have a perspective on it the way Team USA's Brady and Matthew Tkachuk can.

Enter To Win The Ultimate "Money-Can't-Buy" Experience At The NCAA Men's Hoops National Championship Game

Panthers forward Matthew and Senators captain Brady talked about the big moment on the latest episode of their podcast, Wingmen.

The story starts in the locker room between the third period and overtime, with the brothers joking that they knew they weren't going to see much ice-time in 3-on-3 with the US shortening its bench.

"We're even chopping it up more because we know we ain't going on 3-on-3 either," Brady joked. "So, our dreams are in your guys' hands, boys."

Matthew noted that USA bench boss Mike Sullivan also gave a heck of a speech to rally the troops going into the extra frame.

"It was great. And I remember Sully gave a f--king unreal speech before that, too," Matthew said. "Like, just like, 'Somebody in this room is going to be a hero for the rest of your life, and this team will be remembered forever because of this goal.'"

Then they touched on something that has gotten overlooked leading up to Jack Hughes' clinching goal, and that was the defensive play the Devils star made on Connor McDavid to even have a chance at scoring.

"I think that's where we got these guys… Their team, and this is my opinion, they almost pressed too much to get it," Matthew said. "Each guy wanted to be the guy so much. Obviously, you want to be the guy, but it was almost like every time they took it, they just (went) one-on-one."

Brady said he talked to Hughes about the play, which saw McDavid barreling in on the forward now playing defense.

READ: TEAM USA STAR BRADY TKACHUK HOUNDED OVER HARMLESS LAUGH AT TRUMP JOKE

"He's like, 'I wanted to give him as little space as possible from him behind me to the net," Brady recalled. "So, he's like, 'I just backed up, and I was like, he ain't taking it to the cage.'"

The Americans then went the other way after two Canadians collided in the US zone, which gave them a 3-on-1 with Columbus' Zach Werenski giving Hughes the feed for the winner.

"What an unbelievable goal," Matthew said. "And then somebody said he tried to shoot high glove and he fanned on it and went five hole… I'm like, ‘Jack, you meant to go there, right?’ He's like, ‘Yeah, come on.’ So awesome."