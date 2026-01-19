Titans Need to Call Sean McDermott Now And Make Him Head Coach | OutKick Hot Mic

What happens next with Sean McDermott may define Tennessee’s upcoming year.

The Buffalo Bills’ decision to move on from Sean McDermott instantly changed the NFL head coaching market. McDermott is now the best coach available. Period.

That reality crystallized Monday after Miami hired Jeff Hafley, officially taking another job off the board. Atlanta and the New York Giants have already filled their openings, leaving fewer vacancies and even less margin for hesitation, especially for the Tennessee Titans, who are still searching for their guy.

Buzz around the head-coaching carousel suggests Tennessee has narrowed its focus to Matt Nagy and Robert Saleh, both of whom have recently interviewed with the organization and spent time with the team.

On Monday’s OutKick Hot Mic, Chad Withrow argued that trimming the list without first calling McDermott would be a massive mistake.

"Pick up the phone, call Sean McDermott and his agent and ask if he still wants to coach," Withrow said, urging Titans leadership to recognize a rare opportunity to change the direction of the franchise.

"Do you have a fire in your belly? Are you pissed off that the Buffalo Bills just discarded you? If so, you’re hired. Right now. Sight unseen."

McDermott rebuilt Buffalo into a consistent contender and stabilized a franchise that spent years cycling through coaches and quarterbacks.

Coaches with that pedigree rarely hit the open market, and when they do, the window does not stay open long (see John Harbaugh landing in East Rutherford).

Withrow added that any team still searching owes it to its fan base to at least make the call, even after Buffalo’s humiliating loss on Saturday.

"You are doing a disservice to your organization and the fan base if you don’t reach out to Sean McDermott and ask if he still wants to coach this year," he said.

The Giants did not hesitate when their moment arrived. New York identified the top option and moved decisively, handing major autonomy to John Harbaugh after years of cycling through "up-and-coming" names following Tom Coughlin’s two Super Bowls.

For a brief stretch, Tennessee battled for Harbaugh’s attention, pitching the longtime Ravens coach on their upside and the presence of former top draft pick Cam Ward.

While that door closed, the Titans still sit in a better position than most teams hunting for a head coach.

That leaves a choice. Act decisively on McDermott, or risk watching another team, like the Las Vegas Raiders, make the call first.

The Titans now face their defining moment in the post-Mike Vrabel era.

"If I am the Tennessee Titans, I’m bringing that dude in," Withrow added. "Not for an interview, but to give him the job."

What happens next with McDermott may define Tennessee’s upcoming year.

