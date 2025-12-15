Jeffery Simmons' Home Burglarized While Team Was Away In San Francisco

The Titans' Pro Bowl defensive tackle is the latest pro athlete whose home was targeted during a road trip.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is the latest professional athlete to have his home burglarized while he was away for a road game.

Simmons’ Nashville-area home was broken into Sunday night while the Titans were in Santa Clara, Calif., facing the San Francisco 49ers. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the break-in occurred shortly after 7 p.m., when "at least six suspects entered after smashing out window glass." Multiple items were reportedly taken from the home.

Simmons called authorities after returning home from California early Monday morning.

"Team security is actively working with Metro Nashville Police Department to recover items stolen from Jeff Simmons' house," the Titans said in a statement. "No residents were home during the burglary."

Simmons also addressed the situation on social media, posting video of the break-in to his Instagram Story, writing, "What if any of my family members was in my house?? All that materialistic sh*t you can have but this is crazy!"

The culprits also left behind the massive hammer that was, presumably, used to smash the window where they entered.

The burglary adds Simmons to a growing list of high-profile professional athletes whose homes have been targeted while they were away for games over the past year. Incidents involving athletes like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow, Luka Dončić, Ja Morant, Shedeur Sanders and Bobby Portis Jr. have drawn increased attention from federal authorities.

In some cases, burglaries involving athletes have been linked to organized crime rings, prompting an FBI warning to professional sports leagues about coordinated thefts targeting players' homes during road trips.

At this time, though, there has been no indication from police that the burglary at Simmons' home is connected to that larger investigation.