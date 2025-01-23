Titans Brass Remain Cryptic About Future Of Will Levis

As the Tennessee Titans attempt to turn the page on a disastrous season, two questions burn in fans' minds:

Who will we select with the No. 1 overall pick? What in the world are we going to do with Will Levis?

Tennessee officially introduced its new general manager, former Kansas City Chiefs Assistant GM Mike Borgonzi, to reporters on Wednesday, alongside President of Football Operations Chad Brinker. And of course, they were asked both of these questions.

Borgonzi, like all GMs, will be judged based on what he does at the QB position, and he knows it.

"We're going to turn over every rock, whether that's free agency, draft or we have quarterbacks on the roster here," Borgonzi said. "Will (Levis), we're going to give him every opportunity to play and to compete. But we're going to attack this thing. We're going to be relentless attacking this until we find the answer."

If there's anything all Titans fans can agree upon, it's that Will Levis ain't it. Levis started nine games in 2023 and showed some promise. This past year, Levis was given the opportunity to start the full season. The former second-round pick would start just 12 games, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on a 63.1 completion percentage. The Titans had a 2-10 record when Levis was the starter.

Levis' dismal stats combined with his catastrophic decision-making and embarrassing mayonnaise commercials left little optimism for the QB's future in the eyes of the fanbase.

"It’s the most important position in football," Brinker said of the quarterback position. "Obviously, we have Will Levis here. We’ve got to continue to see him develop and grow. He’s gonna get an opportunity to compete for the starting job next year."

Will The Titans Draft A QB To Replace Will Levis?

The good news for the Titans, of course, is that they have the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The bad news, though, is that this isn't a particularly promising draft when it comes to finding a franchise quarterback.

Pro Football Focus doesn’t have a single quarterback in the top 16 of its prospect rankings. In fact, it has only one QB (Cam Ward) in its top 42. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will be available, too, but who knows if he's the answer — or if his dad will even let him go to Tennessee?

READ: Deion Sanders Says Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter Will Pull ‘An Eli’ And Pick Which NFL Team They Play For

If you take Brinker at his word, though, it doesn't sound like the Titans are even completely sold on landing a QB at No. 1.

"We won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL draft," Brinker told reporters on Wednesday. "We won't do that."

Is "generational talent" code for Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter? Hunter shined on both offense and defense at Colorado last season. He led the Big 12 in receiving while pacing the Buffaloes in interceptions on his way to the Heisman Trophy.

But none of that matters if you don't have a quarterback. If Will Levis isn't him, who is? And after firing previous GM Ran Carthon after just two seasons, how long are the Titans willing to wait to find out?

Good luck, Mike Borgonzi.