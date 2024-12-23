Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Fined For Criticizing NBA Referees

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will be spending more money this holiday season.

The NBA punished Edwards on Monday, fining the former No. 1 pick $75,000 after he criticized officiating after a 113-103 loss to Golden State on Saturday.

"The s**t was terrible," Edwards said after his loss, when asked about the refs' performance.

Ant took issue with the refs acting "soft."

"They don't want to talk back to my coach, they don't want to talk back to me. I said one thing to the ref, and he gave me a tech. Motherf**ker told one of my teammates if I would have said 'y'all calling a bad foul' he would have given me a tech."

When it comes to paying league fines, Edwards has been on a spending spree this year.

In January, the league fined Ant $40,000 for taunting refs, and he was due an additional $35K after flipping off fans in November.

In the league's statement, NBA head of basketball operations Joe Dumars flagged Edwards for, "public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language."

(Did the NBA go too far in punishing Edwards?)

Just a year ago, the outspoken Edwards was talked about as the next face of the league. The 23-year-old gained the spotlight for his personality and elusive game, but as the NBA's appeal dips this season, so has the Ant hype train.

Edwards is averaging 25.6 points, adding 5.4 rebounds and four assists a game.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com