Anthony Edwards Punished By NBA For Flipping Off Fans

When it rains over at the NBA's disciplinary offices, it pours.

Sunday's headlines around the NBA were dominated by the fines, including a hefty fee for LaMelo Ball for using a ‘derogatory term.'

Another star caught in the league's crossfire was Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who was fined $35,000 for making an ‘obscene gesture.'

Just how bad was Edwards' crime?

Edwards flipped off Sacramento Kings fans on Friday night during the first quarter of a 130-126 overtime win for Minnesota.

The 23-year-old had been discussing a foul call with officials during the period before turning to a group of fans at Golden 1 Center.

READ: LaMelo Ball Fined 100K by NBA For Saying 'No Homo'

Edwards' 36 points elevated the Timberwolves to the win. Minnesota played a tough battle against the Kings and a 60-point performance by De'Aaron Fox in the NBA Cup.

Earlier this season, Edwards was fined $40,000 for criticizing NBA referees after a T-Wolves win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Edwards can hopefully learn from this fine and save himself some money next time he gets pestered by fans. On the bright side for Edwards, his fine on Sunday was significantly cheaper than LaMelo Ball's fine: paying a hefty $100,000 fee for saying "no homo" during an interview.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com