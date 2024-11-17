LaMelo Ball Fined 100K by NBA For Saying 'No Homo'

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was assigned a very steep fine by the NBA after jokingly saying "no homo" during a postgame interview on Saturday. 

The league's language police handed Ball a $100,000 fine for the phrase. 

"Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined $100,000 for making an offensive and derogatory comment in a postgame interview," NBA executive Joe Dumars relayed Sunday.

"We loaded up – no homo," Ball said after the win when asked about defending Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ball made two free throws at the end of Saturday's Hornets win over the Milwaukee Bucks, 115-114.

"That's what we wanted, put a hand up and then live with the results," he added.

In this case, two things can be true: Ball failed to exercise better judgment during a public interview, and $100,000 is too much money to fine a player for an innocuous phrase. 

Ball's fine more than doubles the $40,000 fine assigned to Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas last season after he also uttered "no homo" during an interview. 

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 16: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts to a call during the first half of a basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center on November 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

It's hard to make sense of the NBA's scales of justice. 

Two seasons ago, the NBA fined Draymond Green for engaging in a verbal spat with a fan, a punishment which cost him $25,000. Last season, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $100,000 for making gestures at refs, suggesting they were being paid off. Separately, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murry was fined 100K for ‘throwing’ a heating pad at an official while sidelined during a game.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 16: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets shoots a free throw during the first half of a basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center on November 16, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

