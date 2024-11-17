LaMelo Ball Fined 100K by NBA For Saying 'No Homo'

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was assigned a very steep fine by the NBA after jokingly saying "no homo" during a postgame interview on Saturday.

The league's language police handed Ball a $100,000 fine for the phrase.

"Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined $100,000 for making an offensive and derogatory comment in a postgame interview," NBA executive Joe Dumars relayed Sunday.

"We loaded up – no homo," Ball said after the win when asked about defending Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ball made two free throws at the end of Saturday's Hornets win over the Milwaukee Bucks, 115-114.

"That's what we wanted, put a hand up and then live with the results," he added.

In this case, two things can be true: Ball failed to exercise better judgment during a public interview, and $100,000 is too much money to fine a player for an innocuous phrase.

Ball's fine more than doubles the $40,000 fine assigned to Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas last season after he also uttered "no homo" during an interview.

It's hard to make sense of the NBA's scales of justice.

Two seasons ago, the NBA fined Draymond Green for engaging in a verbal spat with a fan, a punishment which cost him $25,000. Last season, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $100,000 for making gestures at refs, suggesting they were being paid off. Separately, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murry was fined 100K for ‘throwing’ a heating pad at an official while sidelined during a game.

