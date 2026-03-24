Tiger Woods Announces Return To 'Competitive' Golf, But It's Okay If You're Not Excited About It

Tiger Woods has not played a competitive round of golf since July 2024, but on Tuesday, he will make his season debut in the TGL simulator league he co-created.

Woods opting to hit golf shots – even just into a screen – in front of the world for the first time in nearly two years is a positive sign regarding his health. You'll see plenty of folks in the golf world tout his TGL debut as some remarkable return to the sport, but if you're like me, it's an endeavor that is difficult to get too worked up about.

Woods is calling himself in from the bullpen to try to help save the season for his Jupiter Links team in a must-win situation after dropping the best-of-three series to LA Golf on Monday.

Regardless of the result or how Woods hits the golf ball, the fact that he'll be standing upright and swinging a club will be enough for everyone to start speculating about his future. Some folks will see him hit one shot and immediately say he'll not only tee it up in the Masters next month, but also be competitive in the year's first major. There isn't another athlete in sports that causes the masses to get more caught up in the moment than Tiger Woods. It's what happens when arguably the greatest to ever hold a golf club is involved, and you spend a huge chunk of your life watching him dominate the sport.

Hitting a couple of dozen shots into a screen inside a dome isn't the sport, at least not the sport we all want to see Woods compete in again.

There is absolutely a spot for TGL in the golf space, and a growing set of supporters who get more excited about the midweek matches than they do final rounds on the PGA Tour, but it's wildly disingenuous to call whatever we see from Woods on Tuesday an actual return to the game.

Throughout his start, stop, and start again run over the last handful of years, the questions about Woods haven't had much to do with his ability to hit the shots or the increasing speed of the game, but the physicality of it. Walking golf courses on top of the pressure he puts on his surgically repaired body inside the gym every day still remain the biggest tests and unknowns for Woods.

Woods could go out and not miss a shot during Tuesday's TGL action, but it would have virtually zero translation into how he would fare on an actual golf course in a tournament setting. That is the biggest reason why it's perfectly acceptable not to be overly worked up about Woods' TGL debut.

We're talking about a 15-time major winner hitting golf balls into a screen in a made-for-television league he helped create, so it's alright to label it a bit of a gimmick. It's also totally normal to be more intrigued about the actual golf he may or may not play in the very near future.

On that topic of his future golf, it's a relatively safe bet to assume Woods could announce whether he plans to tee it up in the Masters at some point on Tuesday, which begins in 16 days.

Woods left the door open about possibly playing in this year's Masters when asked about it in February at The Genesis. As a five-time winner of the green jacket, among other obvious reasons, returning to the game at Augusta National would make plenty of sense. Then again, it is the most physically demanding track on the planet.