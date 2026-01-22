New Sponsorship Deal May Hint At Tiger Woods Making Debut On PGA Senior Circuit, Pro Says

To play, or not to play? That has been among the biggest questions involving Tiger Woods after he turned 50 in December and became eligible to compete on the PGA Tour Champions. That question has solely been curated by fans and the media, given Woods has not indicated once that he'll ever tee it up on the senior circuit, but that hasn't slowed down the speculation.

Tommy ‘Two Gloves’ Gainey, who earned PGA Tour Champions Rookie of the Year last season, has added more gas to the flame.

During a recent interview on Sirius XM PGA Tour radio, he stated that, "I do think he's going to play out here," referring to the senior tour, and then gave some rather interesting insight into why he shares that belief.

"He signed a deal with Insperity. You could see it on his sleeve, so that's good news," Gainey explained. "I will let people think maybe what they want to think on that, but that tells me that if he's able to play, he's going to play in that one."

READ: Tiger Woods Is On The Brink Of An Unimaginable Career Low In 2026

The "one" that Gainey is referring to is the Insperity Invitational in Texas, which is set to take place May 8-10 at Woodlands Country Club. Insperity is a human resources and business solutions company.

Speculating about when or where Woods will make his return to competitive golf is a complete and total guessing game at this point.

After rupturing his Achilles in early 2025 and undergoing what was his seventh back surgery in 11 years later in the calendar, Woods' latest update regarding golf is that he's been cleared to chip and putt.

Outside of getting the competitive juices flowing, the biggest selling point for Woods to tee up on the PGA Tour Champions is that he would not have to worry about walking, as players on the circuit are allowed to use golf carts.

Notah Begay III, a close friend of Woods, shared back in November that he thinks Tiger will give the 50-and-above circuit a go at some point.