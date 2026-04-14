Tiger Woods’ Earliest Childhood Golf Trophies Fetch Jaw-Dropping Auction Price

Two trophies from Tiger Woods' earliest playing days as a young child were recently sold at auction, and while the two pieces of hardware symbolize the start of one of the greatest sports careers of all time, the price they sold for is legitimately stunning.

Golden Age Auctions, a renowned spot for golf auctions, held an online bidding for the two trophies during Masters week. The bidding began at $500 for the two trophies, and despite only receiving 44 bids, they sold for more than 100 times the opening bid amount.

According to the lot description, the trophies are from the two earliest known victories of Woods when he was just seven and eight years old. One trophy dates back to July 1983, when Woods had the low gross score at a Heartwell Golf Jr. Clinic, and the other is from when he had the low gross score from the Heartwell Junior Club in August 1984.

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The description also claims that Woods himself does not own any trophies like the ones that were auctioned off, as his mother had donated most of them to a local junior golf program while he was still in high school. The two trophies were consigned directly by a Navy Golf Club assistant pro and former mentor to the young Woods who has owned the trophies since 1990.

While the two trophies do have Tiger Woods' name engraved on the small plaques attached to the bases, they weren't signed by a young Woods. It would have been odd for a 7-year-old to sign a trophy, but it would have certainly been an added bonus for the winning bidder. Nevertheless, the two trophies ultimately sold for $52,995.60.

It's incredibly safe to assume that the two pieces of hardware will only increase in value as years pass by, but two junior golf trophies that are likely worth about $14 bucks fetching $53k is difficult to comprehend.