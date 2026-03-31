Tiger Woods Arrest Affidavit Reveals Pills, Trouble With Sobriety Tests

Tiger Woods turned over his SUV and was charged with two misdemeanors, including DUI with property damage, around 2 p.m. on a Friday in a residential area. Based on those facts alone, we already knew it was a horrible situation, but the arrest affidavit paints even a more troubling scene.

Woods, who was driving a black Land Rover, attempted to maneuver around a white truck with an attached trailer by traveling over a double solid line and into oncoming traffic, according to the affidavit. The front-right bumper of Woods' Land Rover caught the back-left fender of the trailer, which resulted in the Land Rover flipping onto the driver's side.

Woods advised a deputy on the scene that he "looked down at his cell phone" and did not realize that the truck had slowed down. While gathering information from Woods, a deputy advised another responding deputy that "he observed several signs of impairment" and requested a DUI investigation.

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After noting in the affidavit that Woods was "sweating profusely" while sitting in the back seat of a vehicle with air conditioning flowing, a breakdown of the DUI investigation and various field sobriety tests Woods had agreed to adds more troubling perspective.

"Once Woods removed his sunglasses, I observed his eyes to be bloodshot and glassy. I observed his pupils to be extremely dilated," the affidavit from Deputy T. Levenar read. "I asked Woods if he consumed any type of alcoholic beverage to drink to which he stated, ‘none.’"

The affidavit states that both breathalyzer samples taken from Woods read 0.00.

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When asked by the deputy if he had consumed any prescription medication, Woods stated, "I take a few," while advising that he had taken his prescription medication earlier that morning.

The affidavit notes that during a search, two white pills were found inside one of Woods' pocket, which were identified as Hydrocodone based on their identifying marks.

Woods ultimately went through four sobriety field test exercises, and based on the information in the affidavit, had trouble in multiple instances.

During the horizontal gaze nystagmus exercise, when following the tip of a pin, the deputy "observed bloodshot and glassy eyes" and noted that Woods "continuously moved his head from side to side" and had to be instructed "several times" to keep his head straight.

During the finger-to-nose test, the affidavit states that Woods had to be reminded when to remove his hand and return it to his side at one point. While going through a palm pat test, Woods "did not make contact with his hands between each count" and "did not increase in speed and had to be reminded to do so."

Based on what the deputy had observed during the sobriety exercises, he came to the belief that Woods' normal faculties were impaired and he was unable to safely operate the motor vehicle. Just after 3 p.m. local time, Woods was advised he was under arrest for driving under the influence with property damage.

After blowing triple zeros during his breathalyzer tests, Woods was asked while inside the DUI Room at the Martin County Jail to submit to a lawful test of urine for the purpose of determining the presence of chemical or controlled substances. Woods refused to do so, which led to him being charged with refusal to submit to BAL test.

Woods was previously arrested for driving under the influence in May 2017.