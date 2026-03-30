Could Tiger Woods Face Jail Time After DUI Arrest? Attorney Shares What Could Be Most Determinative

In the aftermath of his two-car rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, Tiger Woods was charged with two misdemeanors: DUI with property damage, along with refusal to submit a lawful test. While it's the DUI charge that garners much of the attention, one attorney believes it's actually the second charge that could determine whether the 15-time major winner serves any time behind bars.

Donna Rotunno, a lawyer and host of Fox News' ‘Crime & Justice with Donna Rotunno' podcast, joined ‘Fox & Friends First' to share her thoughts and legal expertise on Woods' latest DUI-related charge. He was previously arrested for driving under the influence in May 2017.

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Woods took a breathalyzer test at the scene of his accident and blew 0.00, but refused to give a urine sample, according to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek. While Rotunno did tell Fox News Digital that "they’re never going to be able to prove that he was driving under the influence," given his triple-zero test and the absence of a chemical test, the refusal charge could be the most impactful piece in all of this.

"I do think what's going to be determinative there is whether or not he does go and do treatment," she stated when asked if Woods could potentially be put behind bars.

"My guess is that what he will do and what his lawyers will advise him, is that he should start treatment prior to even walking into a courtroom in order to mitigate that potential jail time sentence. Is jail a possibility? It is. Is it mandatory? Given the circumstances, I do not believe so, but it will depend on what he does proactively."

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department, driving under the influence can result in first convictions of up to six months in jail, or up to nine months if your blood alcohol levels (BAL) were 1.5 or higher, or there was a minor in the vehicle. A second conviction carries up to nine months in jail, and up to a full year if your BAL was 1.5 or higher, or there was a minor in the vehicle.

According to reports, Woods, nor anyone else, was injured during the accident that occurred on March 27. If the 50-year-old had hurt someone else in the accident, we would obviously be talking about a much, much worse situation on many different levels.

Woods has yet to make a comment about the accident or subsequent arrest.

In February 2021, Woods was involved in a single-car crash in California that resulted in numerous personal injuries and the near loss of one of his legs. No charges were filed following the accident, and zero substance tests were administered.