Donald Trump Says He's Spoken To Tiger Woods: 'Lives A Life Of Pain'

Details of the incident with legendary golfer Tiger Woods behind the wheel of a car continue to unfold. Woods' Range Rover turned on its side during a traffic collision in Florida last week, though thankfully, the 50-year-old was not injured.

Still, despite not having any alcohol in his system, per a field breathalyzer test, he was charged with two misdemeanors, including for DUI with property damage. Those charges stemmed from the fact that officers at the scene observed "several signs of impairment." Woods, for his part, claimed the crash occurred because he was "looking down at his cell phone," without realizing the truck in front of him had slowed down.

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It's a concerning story, one that has become an all-too-familiar pattern with one of the best golfers in history. Woods has a long list of car-related problems, including a terrifying crash in 2021 when his Genesis SUV flipped over the median due to high speeds, causing significant injuries which required surgery and a lengthy recovery.

Thankfully, this crash is much less consequential, and we already have an update on his condition and state of mind from, of all people, President Donald Trump.

President Trump Gives Update On Tiger Woods

The New York Post spoke to President Trump on Tuesday about Tiger, who confirmed that he's already spoken to him and that he's "doing great."

"I have" talked with Woods, Trump confirmed. "I think he’s doing great, he’s doing good."

As for what happened and why Woods was reportedly found with two hydrocodone pills at the time of the crash, Trump explained that he's been in extreme pain for years.

"He tested negative for alcohol, as you know, and he is under a tremendous (amount of) physical pressure from his various ailments, you know, the back and the leg," Trump said. "He lives a life of pain. He has a lot of pain. He’s an amazing guy. He’s an amazing athlete. He does have pain."

The president also said that Woods does not have a problem with alcohol, but the pain medications are necessary to help him overcome his laundry list of past injuries and back issues. "He doesn’t have an alcohol problem, but he does have pain," Trump continued.

This all aligns with what has been revealed about the crash and Woods' backstory. He's had years of injuries, back and leg pain, some of his own creation, some as a result of years of being a professional athlete. In order to deal with those injuries, he's likely to use medication to alleviate pain.

It's encouraging that Woods is doing "great," it's just a frustrating situation that he continues to have issues when getting behind the wheel. Particularly when, as one of the wealthiest people in the country, he could easily hire a driver, or find someone to drive him at specific times, when necessary. Hopefully he makes a full recovery and gets back to the golf course soon.