It Sure Sounds Like Tiger Woods Is Going To Milk His Masters Decision For All It's Worth

The 2026 Masters will get underway in just two weeks, but despite the year's first major championship being right around the corner, literally, we still don't know if Tiger Woods will be teeing it up. Based on his most recent comments, it's likely to stay that way right up until he's forced to make a decision.

Woods, who hasn't played a competitive round of golf since July 2024, made his season debut on TGL on Tuesday night for his Jupiter Links team. Many deemed the debut his ‘return to golf,' despite him only hitting about a dozen shots into a screen, with his appearance ramping up the speculation that he will give it a go at Augusta National in April.

When asked about playing in next month's Masters following his team's loss on Tuesday, Woods gave his best effort in convincing everyone he hasn't come to a decision.

"I’ve been trying for a while. I’ve had a couple bad injuries here over the past years that I’ve had to fight through and it’s taken some time," Woods explained.

"But I keep trying. I want to play. I love the tournament. I’ve loved being there since I was 19 years old. It’s meant a lot to me and my family over the years. I’m going to be there either way with The Loop that’s going up there, as well as the Champions Dinner."

He remained standoffish when pressed about potentially waiting until the final minute to come to a decision about playing.

"I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes," Woods added. "I’ll be practicing, playing at home this week and keep trying to make progress."

For PGA Tour events, players must commit to playing the Friday before the opening round of the next week's tournament, but there is a grey area when it comes to the Masters finalizing its limited field. Tee times for the first two rounds of the event are released on the Tuesday before the opening round.

Woods made the cut and finished 60th in his most recent Masters appearance in 2024. He withdrew from the event the year prior, but has not missed the cut at Augusta National since 1996.