Tickets For Caitlin Clark Vs. Paige Bueckers WNBA Game Are Going For Astronomical Prices

We already know that Caitlin Clark puts butts in seats. Turns out, Paige Bueckers does, too.

Clark's Indiana Fever and Bueckers' Dallas Wings will face off on June 27 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and tickets are already going for exorbitant amounts of money.

The Wings normally play at the University of Texas-Arlington's College Park Center, but they announced last month that they were relocating their game against Clark and the Fever to the Dallas Mavericks' home arena in order to accommodate the demand for tickets to see the WNBA's reigning Rookie of the Year .

READ: Six WNBA Teams Have Already Moved Games Against Caitlin Clark To Larger Arenas

According to Ticketmaster, the get-in price starts at $255, but courtside seats re-sold for nearly $5,000 a piece. Currently, tickets for the lower bowl are listed on the site for $1,205 each.

And it's not just Clark who's bringing in fans.

Since the Wings selected Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick on Monday, the team's ticket sales are up 11x compared to five days before the draft, according to SeatGeek.

"That surge comes alongside a 905% increase in traffic vs. the prior day, showing just how quickly fan excitement is converting to demand," Chris Leyden, Director of Category Marketing at SeatGeek, told TMZ Sports.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Vivid Seats' traffic for Wings tickets also saw a massive spike — to the tune of 920% — after Dallas' No. 1 draft slot was announced, with the average ticket jumping 38% in value compared to last season.

Bueckers and Clark faced each other twice in college. Bueckers' UConn Huskies knocked off Iowa in the 2021 Sweet 16, while Clark and the Hawkeyes got revenge in the 2024 Final Four.

Now, the two top draft picks will continue their rivalry in the pros.