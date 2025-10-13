Tez Johnson Was Convinced 'MVP' Chants Were For Him After Wild Touchdown Catch, Not Baker Mayfield

Tez, Baker, and the Bucs may be the most-fun team in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson was understandably feeling himself on Sunday afternoon after hauling in the first touchdown catch of his career, but was quickly brought back down to Earth by one of his teammates in hilarious fashion.

Johnson, a seventh-round pick out of Oregon in the 2025 NFL Draft, hauled in one of the most impressive catches of the week when quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped a 45-yard dime late in the third quarter. After the score that extended Tampa Bay's lead over San Francisco, fans started chanting ‘MVP,' which led the rookie to think the chants were for him.

Johnson shared the funny story during his postgame interview inside the Bucs' locker room, explaining that teammate Sterling Shepard quickly let him know that the MVP chants were for Mayfield and not him.

Those MVP chants for the Tampa Bay signal caller were well warranted.

Mayfield was fantastic against the 49ers, going 17-for-23 through the air for 256 yards, two scores, and zero interceptions in the Bucs' 30-19 victory. The former Heisman Trophy winner put up those numbers without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Emeka Egbuka on the field after the rookie left the contest early with a hamstring injury.

While Mayfield's toss to Johnson was a play worth remembering, it was the sequence just two plays prior to the touchdown pass that we may look back on as his MVP moment.

Mayfield has completed 66% of his passes for 1,539 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He's also rushed for 158 yards and is averaging 8.8 yards per carry if you take away kneel-downs at the end of games. Maybe the most glaring statistic attached to his name is his lone turnover on the year, an interception, was in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles.