Texas Tech Attempting To Identify Fan Accused Of Throwing Pocket Knife At Kansas Staffer

Tortillas weren't the only objects launched onto the field at Texas Tech during its win over Kansas over the weekend. A pocket knife was also found on the field, and now university police are investigating the situation.

Texas Tech has had a long-standing tradition of fans tossing tortillas during the football game. While Big 12 teams voted 15-1 to ban the act during this past offseason, it hasn't stopped fans from doing so, and according to the Red Raiders, one fan took things far too far against the Jayhawks.

During its 42-17 win over Kansas on Saturday, Texas Tech was flagged twice for fan behavior. After a curse-filled handshake at midfield between head coaches, Kansas' Lance Leipold alleged during his postgame presser that one of his staffers was actually hit with a pocket knife that was tossed from the stands during the third quarter.

"It’s ridiculous," Leipold said. "It’s supposed to be for safety and things like that. It’s been a culture that’s been accepted to a point, and it hasn’t changed. Eventually, somebody’s going to be seriously hurt, unfortunately."

On Monday, Texas Tech officials confirmed that a closed pocket knife was discovered on the Kansas sideline during the game. According to David Collier of Red Raider Nation, the knife was handed over to school officials, who then turned things over to the Texas Tech Police Department.

Texas Tech athletics is going through gameday video to try and identify the person who tossed the pocket knife at the sideline. The Red Raiders notified the Big 12 of the incident as well.

Texas Tech's tradition of throwing tortillas began more than 30 years ago, with the most-popular origin story dating back to 1992 when an ESPN announcer joked that Lubbock, Texas, had "nothing but Texas Tech football and a tortilla factory." Fans then began bringing tortillas to games and throwing them on the field before kickoff.

Tortillas, coaches cussing out one another, pocket knives, and it's all involving a Top 10 team in the country in Texas Tech. College football remains one-of-one.