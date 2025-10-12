Kansas Head Coach Cusses Out Texas Tech's During Handshake Over Tortilla Tossing Controversy

We've got CFB head coach cussing at each other over tortillas!

Two head coaches of Power Four programs got into a curse-filled shouting match at midfield because students tossed tortillas onto the field. Imagine not loving college football.

That was the scene that unfolded after Texas Tech blew out Kansas 42-17 in Lubbock on Saturday with Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold ripping into Joey McGuire.

After the traditional handshake got off to a routine start with the two head coaches embracing on the field, Leipold got into McGuire's ear and let him have it in regards to tortillas, and an alleged pocket knife, being tossed towards Kansas' sideline.

"That's bullsh-t," Leipold can be heard saying, before McGuire understandably shouted back, "I can't do anything about it."

McGuire isn't wrong, he can't control the actions of one fan, let alone thousands.

"You want me to do something fu-king about it?" McGuire shouted again.

CFB Magic: Indiana’s Program-Changing Win, Texas’ Defensive Revival, And Georgia's Controversial Win At Auburn

During his postgame press conference, Leipold claimed that one of Kansas' staff members was hit with a pocket knife tossed from the stands during the third quarter. That alleged incident resulted in one of two penalty flags thrown by officials enforced against the Red Raiders for fan behavior.

"It’s ridiculous," Leipold said, referring to fans tossing things onto the field. "It’s supposed to be for safety and things like that. It’s been a culture that’s been accepted to a point, and it hasn’t changed. Eventually, somebody’s going to be seriously hurt, unfortunately."

Prior to the season kicking off, Big 12 teams voted 15-1 to ban the act during the offseason, with Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt being the lone dissenting vote.

Texas Tech's tradition of throwing tortillas began more than 30 years ago, with the most-popular origin story dating back to 1992 when an ESPN announcer joked that Lubbock, Texas had "nothing but Texas Tech football and a tortilla factory." Fans then began bringing tortillas to games and throwing them on the field before kickoff.