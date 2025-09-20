Texas Tech Just Announced Its Arrival On The National Stage As Next "New Blood"

I tried to tell everyone about this Texas Tech team!

In their quest to become college football's next "new blood," the Texas Tech Red Raiders faced their first big test on the road to national relevance this afternoon.

Consider this one passed with flying colors.

Tech overcame losing its starting quarterback in the first half, as backup signal caller Will Hammond came off the bench to lead the Red Raiders on a huge road win in Salt Lake City over the previously undefeated Utah Utes.

What was perhaps most impressive about Texas Tech's dominant win today was its defensive line.

The Red Raiders' big money boosters spent a ton of capital in the transfer portal this offseason, with the majority of those funds going towards the lines of scrimmage to make sure they can compete with the big boys of college football.

Today's win over a legit Utah team should be all the indication they need that everything is going according to plan in Lubbock.

I wrote yesterday about how this game would provide the powers that be for Texas Tech some "proof of concept," but the way in which they dominated Utah up front (a team with a potential number one overall draft pick at left tackle in Spencer Fano), has me thinking the Red Raiders are already ahead of schedule.

I'm not alone in thinking this either, as social media was buzzing over the big win by Joey Maguire's squad.

I don't want to crow before I'm out of the woods, so to speak, but this might have been Texas Tech's toughest test of the season, and they aced it.

All the Red Raiders' goals are in front of them, both for this season and beyond.

They just put themselves in the driver's seat to win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff, but in addition to that, they're starting to reel in some of the game-changing recruits that big programs do on a regular basis.

It's good to be a Red Raider right now, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

As long as coach Maguire keeps everyone's eyes on the prize, the sky is the limit for this program moving forward.

Texas Tech is for real, folks. Get used to hearing that.