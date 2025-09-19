Texas Tech's First 'Proof Of Concept' Game Is This Weekend Vs. Utah

It's put up or shut up time for the "new money" Red Raiders

I wrote all offseason about how the Texas Tech Red Raiders' football team was looking to shake up the status quo of college football.

The big money donors, in conjunction with the coaching staff and administration, put together a plan to spend big in the winter and spring portal windows in order to build a College Football Playoff contender.

This weekend, the Red Raiders — and everyone who contributed to their plan — will get their first "proof of concept" as they begin conference play against the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City.

Make no mistake about it, this game will be a phenomenal test to see if Texas Tech is ready to compete among the elites of college football, or if their spending spree this offseason was all smoke and mirrors.

Utah is a formidable opponent with a high-powered offense to finally compliment the brand of salty defense they've been known to play.

Coach Kyle Whittingham has been one of the most underrated coaches in the country over the last two decades, and the game will take place at Rice Eccles Stadium, where the Utes are a robust 78-18 since Whittingham took over in 2005.

Should the Red Raiders waltz out of the Beehive State with a win, it could signify the infant stages of a "changing of the guard" in the sport.

Obviously, the season is still young, but a win over an extremely dangerous Utah team could be the first step towards Texas Tech's first playoff appearance, which could be all the momentum this program needs to awaken as a sleeping giant.

This game has national implications, as well.

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be in Salt Lake City to showcase this one, as if we needed any more of an indicator that this will be a monumental game with Playoff ramifications.

By winning this game, I'm not saying Texas Tech has arrived, but it will show me that all the spending and posturing in the offseason is starting to bear fruit.

As much as we find ourselves in an instant gratification era of society, we need to remind ourselves that Rome wasn't built in a day, nor was a college football powerhouse created overnight.

I like the makeup of this Red Raiders team in 2025.

I like the recruiting efforts from them in the coming class cycles.

But this weekend, I need to see it all come together.

Best of luck to Texas Tech in their first "proof of concept" game of the NIL era. We shall be watching with great interest.