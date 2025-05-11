Texas Longhorns Baseball Star Makes Himself Look Like A Jackass Against Florida Gators

PublishedUpdated

There’s being confident at the plate, and then there’s being completely immature. Texas Longhorns star Jonah Williams crossed that line by a mile against the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Here’s the situation: the No. 1-ranked Longhorns were trailing their unranked SEC rivals 8-1 in the seventh inning. There was one out and one guy on first when Williams came to bat. He was obviously looking to start a late rally, but how he did it was completely ridiculous.

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 18: Texas outfielder Jonah Williams (55) stands in the batter's box during the SEC college baseball game between Texas Longhorns and Auburn Tigers on April 18, 2025, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After every single pitch of the at-bat, he would start chirping and walking out of the batter's box with an uncalled-for level of sauntering. It made Juan Soto’s shuffle look like a minimal display of emotion in comparison.

Eventually, he earned a walk on a full-count, but his antics caught the attention of the Florida first baseman, who didn’t appreciate his pitcher getting taunted one bit. No scrum ensued, but the freshman was certainly addressed.

Florida would end up winning 8-2. The final game of the series is set for Sunday.

Look, I’m all for ball players being emotional and trying to spark a rally. But let’s be real, this was so unbelievably uncalled-for. If you want to spark a rally that late in the game, draw your walk, turn to your own dugout, and give them a mild encouragement to keep the faith. 

Read: Touch 'Em All: Rafael Devers Could Ruin The Red Sox, Is The New Pope A White Sox Or Cubs Fan? & More

But please, for the love of all that is good and holy, don’t do this. I don’t know what Williams was thinking here, but he’d be wise not to do it again.

If he does, he might wear a 95-mph fastball on his back as a reminder to knock it off. 

Tags
Written by
John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick. He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.