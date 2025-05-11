Texas Longhorns Baseball Star Makes Himself Look Like A Jackass Against Florida Gators

There’s being confident at the plate, and then there’s being completely immature. Texas Longhorns star Jonah Williams crossed that line by a mile against the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Here’s the situation: the No. 1-ranked Longhorns were trailing their unranked SEC rivals 8-1 in the seventh inning. There was one out and one guy on first when Williams came to bat. He was obviously looking to start a late rally, but how he did it was completely ridiculous.

After every single pitch of the at-bat, he would start chirping and walking out of the batter's box with an uncalled-for level of sauntering. It made Juan Soto’s shuffle look like a minimal display of emotion in comparison.

Eventually, he earned a walk on a full-count, but his antics caught the attention of the Florida first baseman, who didn’t appreciate his pitcher getting taunted one bit. No scrum ensued, but the freshman was certainly addressed.

Florida would end up winning 8-2. The final game of the series is set for Sunday.

Look, I’m all for ball players being emotional and trying to spark a rally. But let’s be real, this was so unbelievably uncalled-for. If you want to spark a rally that late in the game, draw your walk, turn to your own dugout, and give them a mild encouragement to keep the faith.

But please, for the love of all that is good and holy, don’t do this. I don’t know what Williams was thinking here, but he’d be wise not to do it again.

If he does, he might wear a 95-mph fastball on his back as a reminder to knock it off.