Texas A&M's Rims Aren't Happy With Pharrel Payne, Who Was Punishing Them All Afternoon

The NBA’s Dunk Contest doesn’t happen until Saturday night, but fans were given a sort of preview of the event at the college basketball level.

No. 8 Texas A&M hosted the Arkansas Razorbacks in a highly anticipated SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon. Despite the fact that the Aggies were wearing some pretty odd-looking uniforms for today’s matchup, they were able to put up an appealing result on the court. Led by Wade Taylor IV’s 18 points, the Aggies were able to overcome John Calipari’s squad with a 69-61 win.

However, it was big man Pharrel Payne who made the two biggest plays of the afternoon, and in the process, gave Razorbacks center Zvonimir Ivisic a game he’ll want to forget.

In the first half, Payne caught the ball on the elbow and did a simple rip-through move to get by Ivisic. Once he was close enough, he exploded upward to throw down a monstrous one-handed jam with Ivisic in tow.

Look out below!

Mind you, Ivisic is 7’2", while Payne is 6’9" - and he was still able to get that dunk down.

But that wasn’t the only electric jam Payne threw down on the Arkansas big man, and the second one was way more humiliating.

I’ll just let you watch this one, because the only thing I can say about it is, "DANG."

I can’t tell what's in more pain at the moment (pun intended): Ivisic’s ego, or the rims from getting yanked on. It’s probably Ivisic, but it's close.

Texas A&M is currently listed as a 2-seed in the tournament in the latest rankings release. If the Aggies and Payne keep playing at this level, they will be a team no one wants to see in March.