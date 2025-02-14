College Basketball Powerhouse Unveils Unbelievably Ugly Uniforms: PHOTOS

Ladies and gentlemen, we might have found the ugliest college basketball uniforms in America.

You can always count on a few programs a year to drop some truly ugly uniforms. You can set your watch to it.

Unfortunately for the Texas A&M Aggies, it appears they've officially punched their ticket to the club.

Texas A&M reveals truly hideous uniforms.

Buckle up because you're not going to believe how bad these uniforms from the Aggies are. I hope you haven't eaten anything recently because you're going to want to puke.

Take a look below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Disgusting.

Who designed these? You can't even see anything. Also, mesh gray combined with a white undershirt is about as ugly as it gets.

The Aggies might be 19-5 and the eighth-ranked team in America, but if they were a stock, I'd be selling. You're simply not winning in these trash cans of uniforms.

Sell! Sell! Sell!

Next up for the Aggies is Arkansas this Saturday. Hopefully, for the sake of the fans, they play better than they look. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.