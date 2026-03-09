Texas A&M Gets DRAGGED Online For Embarrassing Social Media Post

I'm sure some poor social media intern is feeling the heat today after letting this one marinate for 24 hours.

With the NCAA Basketball Tournament – also known as March Madness – drawing nearer, many programs are positioning themselves to gain a favorable draw during Selection Sunday and make a run at a title.

It's that time of year when teams and players are lauded for their accomplishments, too.

Player of the Year awards are handed down, and conference titles are awarded, but one program was all too happy to crow about their mediocre end to their season.

I bet after reading the title of this article that you thought this was going to be another Yell Leaders hit piece, right?

While there is always plenty of meat on that bone, the Aggies didn't even need to tap into their reserves of male cheerleaders, because this post on X is plenty embarrassing enough as it is.

While it's great that Texas A&M exceeded expectations this year (hell, their head coach, Bucky McMillan, is the favorite to win SEC Coach of the Year for it), dedicating an entire social media post to finishing tied for fourth in the conference is not a great look.

The fine folks on X had an absolute field day with this post, and I'm sure some poor social media intern is feeling the heat today after letting this one marinate for 24 hours.

Absolutely brutal.

It's not as bad as when the Georgia Bulldogs hung a banner for the Herculean accomplishment of getting bounced in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a nine-seed, but it's up there.

It also doesn't help that the Aggies' football program has a tendency to underperform and perennially finish 8-4, despite the wealth of four and five-star recruits at their disposal.

That isn't entirely fair since those are two separate sports, but it's the narrative people online are running with, and in the social media sphere, perception is reality.

Texas A&M has a chance to change the narrative, though, with a deep run in the Tournament later this month, but current projections have them slotted as a 10-seed, so they have their work cut out for them.

Hey, maybe if they end up pulling down a six-seed, they could make a post on X about that, too!

I can see it now: "Projected as a 10th seed but ended up a sixth."

That would generate enough engagement to get the social media manager's grandkids through college.

You gotta love March!