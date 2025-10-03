World's Least Threatening Cheer Squad Tries To Get Tough

Nothing says "badass" like a bunch of guys in painters outfits leading the crowd in jazz hands routines.

Is there any group of human beings less intimidating than the Yell Leaders at Texas A&M University?

You've seen all the memes and all the conjecture on social media, and apparently the Yell Leaders have too.

So what does one do when they're being called soft on the internet?

Well, lots of things, actually, but the glorified male cheerleaders at A&M decided it was time to get tough and roll out their new uniforms.

We see your whiteout, Penn State, and we raise you a blackout, courtesy of the Aggies Yell Leaders.

These guys couldn't look less intimidating if they tried and this blackout is just the next phase in a long line of internet embarrassments for them.

The zoom in on the guy tying his shoes is just the cherry on top, too.

"We have to remind everyone that we are an Adidas school, above all else."

Also, I know these guys are cadets and everything, but "Bravo Six, going dark" is about as cringe as it gets unless you're literally gearing up to go kill Osama bin Laden or something.

Maybe I'm just a hater, but plenty of other people in the comments section were roasting the Aggies and their cheer squad into oblivion for their latest blunder.

Texas A&M has a reputation for some pretty cultist behavior, and this newest reveal (or the existence and defense of their Yell Leaders in general) isn't helping them beat the allegations.

While this video is a little embarrassing, it hasn't rubbed off on the Aggies' football team.

Mike Elko and his squad are undefeated and ranked sixth in the country coming off a slugfest of a win against the Auburn Tigers.

If the Aggies end up making it to the second round of the College Football Playoffs, they should probably tell their Yell Leaders to stay in College Station.

There's no need to give the opponent any more ammo than they already have readily available.