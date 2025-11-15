Texas A&M "Didn't Hear No Bell" In Historic Comeback

The Aggies looked like The Undertaker busting out of his coffin.

Nothing was going right for the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.

The third-ranked team in the country could barely hold onto the football as a 3-6 South Carolina Gamecocks squad went full blitzkrieg on their behinds, racing out to a 30-3 halftime lead.

Things got so bad at Kyle Field that even the cops were trying to fight Gamecock players in the tunnel in the first half.

The team was getting clowned.

The fans were getting clowned.

Even local law enforcement was getting clowned.

But, as a wise man once said, Texas A&M "ain't heard no bell," and completed what is now being considered the most historic comeback in SEC football history.

Social media was starting to pour dirt on A&M's casket as early as the second quarter, with some proclaiming this as a bad loss while others extolled the virtues of the depth of the SEC.

As a fan of a fellow SEC football team, I am all too familiar with curses and vexes, which is why I never put anything in writing until the clock hits triple zeroes.

Coming into the second half of this one, Texas A&M had never come back from a 27-point halftime deficit, so I can't say I necessarily blame the fine folks of X for their confidence in South Carolina.

Perhaps they underestimated the heart and grit of a team like Texas A&M, or they overestimated South Carolina's ability to hold a lead without pissing down its legs.

Either way, this should be a lesson in not posting anything until the fat lady sings.

This could be the kind of wake-up call the Aggies need to springboard into the College Football Playoff, proving that they aren't invincible.

It could also be a product of Texas A&M not playing anyone of note outside of Notre Dame over two months ago.

Regardless, we can all chalk this up as just another crazy day of college football.

If you ever needed a reminder that this is the greatest sport on earth, here's your latest sign.