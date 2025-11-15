WATCH: Cop Tries To Start Brawl With South Carolina Players At Texas A&M Game

They say that everything is bigger in Texas, but I think the ego and patience level of this cop at a Texas A&M Aggies game was pretty small.

On this fine Saturday afternoon, the South Carolina Gamecocks traveled to College Station to take on the No. 3 Aggies.

Everyone, myself included, thought Mike Elko’s squad was going to absolutely maul the visitors. But instead, college football has once again delivered chaos.

For absolutely no reason whatsoever, South Carolina held a 30-3 (that’s not a typo) lead at the half. Lanoris Sellers is slinging it everywhere for South Carolina, the defense is creating turnovers, and Marcel Reed looks completely lost.

But don’t worry, because as OutKick’s Trey Wallace noted, there’s an explanation.

(Doesn’t seem to be affecting Sellers).

Anyway, after Nyck Harbor bolted for an 80-yard score, he ran a bit down the tunnel due to what appeared to be muscle tightness (can’t blame him, he did run a long way with blazing speed).

As Harbor and a few other players turned around, a cop at the stadium purposefully bumped into both of them, turned around, acted like it was the player’s fault, and stared down menacingly at Harbor.

It really does mean more in the SEC, so much more that law enforcement officers are willing to make themselves look like the delinquents they should be arresting. What a joke.

Barring an insane comeback, South Carolina will pull off the upset and unleash chaos on the CFP picture. If the cop would be willing to fight when he’s losing, I’d hate to see how he acts when the result is final.